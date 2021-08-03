Pharr to begin installing fiber optics citywide

(Stanton) -- The Farmers Mutual Telephone Company announced an update on a new fiber optics project for rural Clarinda, rural Gravity, and rural Bedford last week. CEO Kevin Cabbage says the project is to provide fiber optic internet, telephone, television, and video services to people in those communities. Cabbage says the company is asking for those wishing to have the fiber optic services sign up by August 15th. He says he apologizes for the short time frame but knowing which houses want the service beforehand will provide more efficient installation.