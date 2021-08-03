Pharr to begin installing fiber optics citywide
Aug. 3—The city of Pharr will soon begin the first of three phases to install fiber optic cable and provide internet access to all local residents. During a meeting Monday, the commission approved a motion allowing City Manager Ed Wylie to purchase $556,032.11 worth of materials from Graybar in Fort Worth. The commission also approved a motion to allow the city manager to enter into a contract with STX Underground LLC of Brownsville for $1,019,593.www.tribuneledgernews.com
