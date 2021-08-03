Cancel
Politics

Pharr to begin installing fiber optics citywide

 4 days ago

Aug. 3—The city of Pharr will soon begin the first of three phases to install fiber optic cable and provide internet access to all local residents. During a meeting Monday, the commission approved a motion allowing City Manager Ed Wylie to purchase $556,032.11 worth of materials from Graybar in Fort Worth. The commission also approved a motion to allow the city manager to enter into a contract with STX Underground LLC of Brownsville for $1,019,593.

