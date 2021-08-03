COVID-19 numbers tick up in Chautauqua County

BOSTON (CBS) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country, and six Massachusetts counties are now deemed high risk. Suffolk, Hampden and Dukes counties now join Bristol, Barnstable, and Nantucket counties in the high-risk category based on COVID positivity rate. The CDC says people in any of the counties highlight in orange (substantial risk) or red (high risk) are recommended to wear masks indoors despite vaccination status. Franklin and Hampshire counties are the only two Massachusetts counties that have deemed to be at a “moderate” level for COVID-19 transmission. (Photo Credit: CDC) The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.