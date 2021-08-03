Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Hurdler Warholm crushes world record in race for the ages

By EDDIE PELLS
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxgET_0bFyfgx000

TOKYO — (AP) — Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 seconds to break the old mark by .76.

One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype.

Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, also bettering the 46.7 record that Warholm set just last month.

“Sometimes in training, my coaches keep telling me this could be possible with the perfect race,” Warholm said of the prospect of breaking 46 seconds. “But it was hard to imagine it because it's a big barrier, and it's something you don't even dream about.”

Warholm tore open his jersey when he crossed the line first. He flashed the same mouth-gaping look of amazement as when he announced himself on the world stage with his victory at world championships in 2017.

Benjamin — well, what was there to say?

“If you would’ve told me that I was going to run 46.1 and lose, I would probably beat you up and tell you to get out of my room,” he said. "I’m happy to be part of history.”

Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third in 46.72; he was among the six runners in the eight-man field to break either a world, continent or national record.

That included Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands, whose run of 47.08 left him in fourth.

“After the second hurdle. I was like, s—-. If you go after them, it’s suicidal," McMaster said.

It took until 1948 for a man to run a flat 400 meters under 46 seconds, and the world record in the 400 flat is 43.03. That's only 2.91 faster than what Warholm did with 10 hurdles in front of him.

“I knew it was possible to do the perfect race at the Olympics,” he said. “But I still can't believe it. It's the biggest moment of my life.”

All in all, it was a race that more than lived up to expectations on a steamy afternoon at a mostly empty Olympic Stadium.

Amazing but not unexpected.

The hype for this showdown started building at U.S. Olympic trials in June, when Benjamin became only the fourth man to break 47 seconds with a run of 46.83 and pronounced he thought he had a low-46 in him.

Warholm responded a few weeks later by running the 46.70, and breaking the 29-year-old world record held by American Kevin Young since the Barcelona Olympics.

“I made some mistakes on the backstretch that cost me a little,” Benjamin said, as he held his thumb and his index finger a tiny space apart. “But he's a great competitor. He runs really fast. You just have to get better.”

Starting in Lane 6, Warholm flew out to the lead, and by the midpoint, he had drawn so far ahead of Benjamin that the real race appeared to be Warholm vs. the clock.

Covering the distance between hurdles 13 powerful steps at a time, Warholm never came close to breaking stride. He sped over the line with arms-a-flailing, but that didn't cost him much.

Low-46 had been a long-imagined dream for most of these hurdlers. Now, the mark is in the high-45s.

“Forty-seven would’ve been a record, or an Olympic record, four years ago, three years ago, eight years ago, whatever the case is," said McMaster, the fourth-place finisher. "But 47.08 doesn’t get you a medal” today.

And, this race might have simply been the undercard for the women's battle Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

Warholm's record came 24 hours before Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad were scheduled to square off in the women's 400 hurdle s — a race in which they've broken the world record the last three times they've squared off in a major competition.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karsten Warholm
Person
Dalilah Muhammad
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
Person
Rai Benjamin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Hurdlers#World Record#Olympics#Ap#U S Olympic#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsNew York Post

Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin both break world record in legendary Olympic race

In just one race, two Olympians broke the same record. Norway’s Karsten Warholm and the United States’ Rai Benjamin ran arguably one of the most memorable races in Olympics history in the men’s 400m hurdles. Warholm ran a 45.94, which broke his previous world record of 46.70. Benjamin, the silver medal winner, also smashed that record by running a 46.17. Even Bronze medal winner Alison dos Santos from Brazil nearly surpassed it, finishing with a 46.72.
SportsAOL Corp

Karsten Warholm bests Rai Benjamin in race for the ages

TOKYO — Among track and field fans, the two most anticipated races of these Tokyo Olympics were the 400 meter hurdles, both men's and women's. Both have incredible athletes, great rivalries, and the chance for the world record to be broken. On Tuesday morning here, the men's hurdlers got the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
Olmsted Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Childhood Olympic dream has turned into reality for Olmsted Falls’ Katie Nageotte -- not in gymnastics, but in the pole vault

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dreams turn into goals, and goals become reality. At least that’s how Olmsted Falls pole vaulter Katie Nageotte would describe her journey to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Nageotte will go for a gold medal in Thursday’s 6:20 a.m. EDT women’s pole vault final after qualifying through Monday’s preliminaries.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
POPSUGAR

Another Gold Medal For Team USA! You Have to See Pole Vaulter Katie Nageotte's Tearful Reaction

American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte earned a gold medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The 30-year-old from Ohio was able to clear an impressive height of 4.9 meters (16 feet, one inch). This was a challenge for Nageotte, who failed her first two attempts at the first height of 4.5 meters (14 feet, nine inches). But she cleared it on her third try, then went on to clear 4.7 meters (15 feet, five inches), then 4.8 (15 feet, nine inches), and then 4.85 meters (15 feet, 11 inches) before getting 4.9 meters. Impressively, Nageotte was one of only four other pole vaulters to clear the 4.7-meter height.
Sportsspectrumnews1.com

Former Wildcats win gold, silver in 100M hurdles

TOKYO — Former Wildcats are continuing to make their mark in Tokyo after University of Kentucky track and field alumni Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Team Puerto Rico and Keni Harrison of Team USA won gold and silver in the 100m hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin also qualified for the 400m hurdles final on day four of the Olympic track and field competition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy