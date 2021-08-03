Upstream Rehabilitation Completes Acquisition of Results Physiotherapy

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 Code Chain New Continent Limited (the "Company," or "Code Chain" or "We") (NASDAQ: CCNC), a leading eco-technology company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all asset of Doo Limited ("Doo"), a Filecoin ("FIL") mining service provider, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated July 28, 2021 by and between the Company and Doo, for an aggregate purchase price of RMB 106,388,672.43 (approximately USD$16,442,109.95), payable in the form of 7,647,493 shares of the Company's common stock, valued at USD$2.15 per share. As a result of the closing of the Acquisition, Doo will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.