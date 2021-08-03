Upstream Rehabilitation Completes Acquisition of Results Physiotherapy
Upstream Rehabilitation announces it has completed the acquisition of Results Physiotherapy, expanding Upstream’s portfolio to more than 1,000 owned and managed clinics across 28 states. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn, Results Physiotherapy encompasses more than 200 clinics in nine states. Birmingham, Alabama-based Upstream Rehabilitation, a portfolio company of Revelstoke Capital Partners,...ptproductsonline.com
