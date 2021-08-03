John Bruce Wallace aka jacewbal
John Bruce Wallace is a free-jazz solo performer interested in freely improvised music with a focus on generating extended sound statements within the options afforded through solo performance. An acknowledged, accomplished guitar virtuoso working to create a new voice for the electric guitar, creating a new approach to the instrument he invented a new technique of playing while continuously changing the pitch of his electric guitar, in free improvisation, he revamped the modern guitar tradition and, using the technical possibilities of his instrument, transferred it into an individual sound language.www.jazziz.com
