Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

John Bruce Wallace aka jacewbal

jazziz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Bruce Wallace is a free-jazz solo performer interested in freely improvised music with a focus on generating extended sound statements within the options afforded through solo performance. An acknowledged, accomplished guitar virtuoso working to create a new voice for the electric guitar, creating a new approach to the instrument he invented a new technique of playing while continuously changing the pitch of his electric guitar, in free improvisation, he revamped the modern guitar tradition and, using the technical possibilities of his instrument, transferred it into an individual sound language.

www.jazziz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bruce Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Guitar#Jazz#Propaganda#Free Improvisation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Behind Viral Videosthisis50.com

Marcus Gaddy aka Handrew “Walking Down The Hall”

Marcus Gaddy’s alter-ego and TikTok phenomenon Handrew releases his latest single “Walking Down The Hall”. Marcus Gaddy is an artist and entertainer from Albany, New York and has developed a strong following on TikTok due to his unique persona. Handrew is one of personas that Gaddy uses, the other two...
Musicwdiy.org

Ben Howard: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Having spent time with Collections from the...
MusicMusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarists pre-1980 revealed

Our GOAT Hunt is underway and we have asked for your help in putting together the ultimate fantasy band line-up – a supergroup of supergroups comprising musicians who the Greatest of All Time in their field. The list of guitarists who can lay claim to be the Greatest of All...
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Bruce Campbell

Showing 1 - 7 of 7 articles tagged "Bruce Campbell" The Evil Dead star will guest on the fourth season of the Peacock comedy as John Griffin, the absentee father... The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. alums are having a virtual reunion. Carlton Cuse announced that his 1993-94 Fox sci-fi...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Alex Collins/Ryan Berg/Karl Latham: Together

Together—what a splendid title for a piano-led trio whose members work hand-in-glove from start to finish on an album whose music may seem familiar but is approached from various garden-fresh angles and avenues by pianist Alex Collins, bassist Ryan Berg and drummer Karl Latham, who always keep the keynotes ingenious and engaging. Collins, the melodic ringmaster, is an adventurous yet tasteful machine-gunner, spraying notes and phrases with the technical mastery of an Oscar Peterson, while Berg and Latham are ever-ready to receive whatever he has to offer and lend it even more depth and radiance.
Musicmusic-news.com

Strange Beautiful Music

Strange Beautiful Music – A Musical Memoir by Joe Satriani and Jake Brown. The guitarist and composer Joe Satriani is one of those players that needs little introduction to fans of widescreen, technically astounding guitar music and playing. His playing has graced dozens of albums, numerous band projects and guest spots, writing for guitar magazines, and he is renowned for being one of Rock music’s more approachable figures. However, if you are not into this type of thing, and many people are not, then this book is not really going to have widespread appeal.
Burbank, CATMZ.com

Former Child Star Jane Withers Dead at 95

Jane Withers -- one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood's history -- has died. The legendary actress passed away Saturday in Burbank, CA ... surrounded by loved ones, this according to her daughter, Kendall Errair, who released a statement about her mother's death. A cause of death wasn't addressed.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

American Pickers' Frank Fritz Fires Back at Ex-Cohost Mike Wolfe: 'I'm Not Going to Sit Here and Lie to People'

Ex-American Pickers star Frank Fritz is speaking his peace regarding his recent firing from the reality series and subsequent feud with former cohost Mike Wolfe. Last month, it was confirmed that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the History Channel series. In a statement released in July, executive producer and head antique “picker” Wolfe said: “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Quarantine: Now All Inhibitions Fall

A few weeks ago the lightning engagement, now the first joint quarantine. Home lockdown for Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Barker (45)!. “Ten days of quarantine,” writes the oldest Kardashian sister on Instagram to a photo that shows her and her loved one in the bathroom. Did the TV starlet and Travis get infected with Corona? Or just one of the two? Or have they had contact with a sick person and therefore have to be taken out of circulation as a precaution? Kourtney leaves that open.
Musicvhnd.com

Brian May On Planned ‘Star Fleet’ Reissue, Unheard Eddie Van Halen Solos

There may be some unheard Eddie Van Halen recordings in our future, according to Queen’s Brian May. During a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock’s Matt Wardlaw, May revealed that he plans on reissuing his 1983 EP Star Fleet Project featuring Eddie on guitar. Among the recording session tapes are never-before-heard solos from Eddie.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Brutally Disrespects King Von After Lil Durk Visits O Block Mural

These days, 6ix9ine gets the most attention when he's being remarkably disrespectful to other rappers, their families, and their loved ones. For the last year, music has not been his core focus as social media has taken up much of his attention span, responding to anything that has to do with Lil Durk, King Von, or other Chicago-based rappers that he has beef with. After a mural was painted for the late King Von in his beloved O Block neighborhood this weekend, Lil Durk visited the street art, which warranted a reply from none other than Tekashi.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Chuck Potthast Trolls Rest Of The Family Following TV Throwdown With Andrei

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After episode titled "Time Does Not Heal All Wounds." Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Andrei and Elizabeth "Libby" Castravet have been at odds with her siblings since Andrei joined her father Chuck Potthast's family business. Chuck invited Libby and Andrei - plus Libby's siblings Rebekah, Jenn, and Charlie Potthast - to dinner to hopefully squash the beef between everyone once and for all. But as was the case with all previous attempts, that dinner only made things worse. After the episode first hit streaming for Discovery+ subscribers, Charlie decided to publicly troll his family (and possibly even fans) with a social media post reflecting on that rumble.

Comments / 0

Community Policy