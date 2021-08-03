John Bruce Wallace aka jacewbal

Strange Beautiful Music – A Musical Memoir by Joe Satriani and Jake Brown. The guitarist and composer Joe Satriani is one of those players that needs little introduction to fans of widescreen, technically astounding guitar music and playing. His playing has graced dozens of albums, numerous band projects and guest spots, writing for guitar magazines, and he is renowned for being one of Rock music’s more approachable figures. However, if you are not into this type of thing, and many people are not, then this book is not really going to have widespread appeal.