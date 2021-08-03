Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Bob Moses: A legendary civil rights organizer passes the torch

Milton Daily Standard
 4 days ago

The Ku Klux Klan hung a wanted poster in Mississippi in the early 1960s, offering a reward for Bob Moses, an African American civil-rights worker — dead or alive. Moses defied his would-be assassins, and went on to transform the South and the country as a whole with his brilliant work as a grassroots organizer, registering voters while training people at the local level to lead themselves. His practical approach coupled with a deep embrace of nonviolence has changed the lives of millions. His passing should be mourned, but should also serve as a call to action, as the voting rights for which he and so many risked their lives, and for which many died, are once again under assault.

www.standard-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Chaney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andrew Goodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Movement#Voting Rights#The Ku Klux Klan#Sncc#The Algebra Project#Mississippi Freedom Party#Democratic Party#The National Party#Harvard#Black Mississippians#African Americans#White Northern#Democracy Now#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Educationazpbs.org

Robert Moses civil rights activist and education advocate passed away Sunday

Robert Moses was a revered and influential leader in the fight for civil rights. He died Sunday at the age of 86. Dr. Moses was an educator who believed that math literacy was the next phase in the battle for civil rights, which led him to develop the groundbreaking “Algebra Project.” Dr. Moses came to Arizona in 2016 to work with “Promise Arizona” to promote the Algebra Project. While here, dr. Moses spoke with Horizonte’s Jose Cardenas.
Celebritieswwno.org

Listen Back To A 1993 Interview With The Late Civil Rights Pioneer Bob Moses

This is FRESH AIR. We're going to remember one of the pioneers of the civil rights movement, Bob Moses. He died Sunday at the age of 86. The quiet-spoken, self-effacing activist helped lead the effort in Mississippi to organize and register rural Black residents to vote. In 1960, after watching news footage of lunch counter sit-ins in the South, he left his job teaching math in New York City to help in the civil rights movement.
Columbia, MOabc17news.com

Bob Moses’s heroic fight for voting rights should inspire today’s movement, civil rights leaders say

He spoke in a Boston-accented monotone that barely rose above a whisper, hated personal attention, and was a brilliant Harvard-trained mathematician who quoted Albert Camus. Bob Moses, who died this week at age 86, was an unconventional civil rights leader. He didn’t energize crowds with fiery speeches, and wasn’t known for leading marches, yet few leaders have inspired such veneration.
ReligionWashington Post

Bob Moses, civil rights leader, led us to imagine the end of racism

(RNS) — The death of Bob Moses on Sunday (July 25) at age 86 should make anyone who dares meddle with Americans’ voting rights in this country pause. The life of the great educator and civil rights leader in Mississippi during the turbulent and violent 1960s reminds us that there may be no more noble cause and that it attracts powerful champions.
Celebritiesvicksburgnews.com

‘May his light continue to guide us’: Civil rights leader Bob Moses dies at 86

Robert “Bob” Parris Moses, a civil rights leader, educational advocate and pioneer in grassroots community organizing whose efforts played a key role in helping Black Mississippians gain basic rights, has died at 86. On Sunday morning, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) Legacy Project’s 60th Anniversary Conference posted on social...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Mississippi Freedom Summer organizer Bob Moses dead at 86

July 25 (UPI) -- Civil rights leader Bob Moses -- known best for organizing voting rights campaigns in Mississippi -- has died, his family said Sunday. He was 86 years old. Moses, organizer of the Freedom Summer project and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party as well as the Algebra Project, died at his home in Hollywood, Fla., his daughter Maisha Moses confirmed to The New York Times. She did not specify a cause.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
EducationFree Lance-Star

Bob Moses played critical role in civil rights organizing and math literacy for Black students

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) As an organizer for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee during the 1960s, Bob Moses traveled to the most dangerous parts of Mississippi to help African Americans end segregation and secure the right to vote. But it would be tutoring students in math 20 years later at his daughter’s racially mixed middle school in Massachusetts that would lead to his life’s work – The Algebra Project.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Lauren Boebert says her late-night Capitol mystery tour was "totally legit." Except it wasn't

As Salon reported exclusively on Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican known for her fervent pro-gun positions and tireless support of Donald Trump, led a mysterious late-night family tour of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 12, three weeks before she became a member of Congress. Although Salon's report was illustrated with photos of Boebert's family members at the Capitol on the day in question, she told the Daily Mail that the story was "false."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Forget FDR and LBJ, Joe Biden is a modern-day Justinian

Justinian, emperor of Rome from 527-565, was famous for two things. First, he had the misfortune to be emperor during the outbreak of a pandemic that would ultimately bear his name. This devastating plague – caused by Yersinia pestis, the same bacterium responsible for the Black Death in the 14th century – arrived in the Roman Empire in 542 CE and did not disappear until 755 CE. During its two centuries of recurrence, it killed somewhere between 25 percent and 50 percent of the population, some 25-100 million people. Because the plague erupted on his watch, it has borne his name ever since.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Cori Bush, Democrat demanding eviction halt, was sued for not paying rent

"Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who has been demanding a halt in evictions since last week, was sued for not paying thousands of dollars in rent in 2015. In early June 2015, the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, Missouri ordered Bush to pay $3,167.25, including court costs, to the plaintiff Trotwood Downs and Brittany Town Homes, state court records reviewed by Fox News show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy