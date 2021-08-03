Spring is Here (CooL Music)
During his career as a music professional in Singapore, Boni has performed for shows , hotels as well as recorded with many regional artistes He composed various jazz originals like Eau de Vie, Bossa for You, Baroque Chaser, Wanna make you happy, B is for Bossa, as well as inspirational songs like “Blessings and Wishes” , “In Time” and “A Place in Our Hearts” The album “Spring is Here” was conceived as a laid back chill out album for reading or studying or simply relaxing Boni continues as a music professional mainly in music education and music production.www.jazziz.com
