The gift of Simone Biles

Milton Daily Standard
 4 days ago

Is there anyone who has not voiced an opinion on Simone Biles stepping aside from Olympic competition by now? I’ll add to the deluge by saying: Thanks be to God she is where she is. She was once a child in foster care. Her grandparents decided to adopt her, and that made all the difference. May her presence in the news shine a light on all the children in foster care who aren’t yet success stories because they do not have the gift of a family to help make all the difference in their lives.

www.standard-journal.com

