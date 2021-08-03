Smartisan Nut Pro 2 problems unlocking boot loader
Tutorial here say to unlock oem in devleoper options to unlock the boot loader. I have clicked on everything under developer options but there is nothing label oem unlocking to unlock the bootloader. Someone has experience with this phone? I can press the power and the down volumer to get boot options but when i select rebbot to bootloader it just reboots! I feel so dumb. How can this be this nutso? Who has a good idea? I have chased down many links on web searches only to run into dead ends with links that are 404 files which were taken down and even the framaroot or whatever it's called here is of no utility for this phone. please help. i just want to install android 10.forum.xda-developers.com
