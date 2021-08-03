AS FEDERAL EVICTION MORATORIUM ENDS, BSO PROVIDES INSIGHT INTO EVICTION PROCESS. The federal moratorium on residential evictions for COVID-related non-payment of rent ended on Saturday, July 31. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Civil Division, which serves eviction orders throughout Broward County, understands that this is a time of great anxiety and stress for those facing eviction, and deputies who serve eviction orders work tirelessly to treat everyone involved in these difficult situations with dignity and respect.