Broward County, FL

AS FEDERAL EVICTION MORATORIUM ENDS, BSO PROVIDES INSIGHT INTO EVICTION PROCESS

By Howard Levy
Deerfield News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS FEDERAL EVICTION MORATORIUM ENDS, BSO PROVIDES INSIGHT INTO EVICTION PROCESS. The federal moratorium on residential evictions for COVID-related non-payment of rent ended on Saturday, July 31. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Civil Division, which serves eviction orders throughout Broward County, understands that this is a time of great anxiety and stress for those facing eviction, and deputies who serve eviction orders work tirelessly to treat everyone involved in these difficult situations with dignity and respect.

