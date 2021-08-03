Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, NJ

AG’s Office Releases Video Footage, 911 Call, and Identity of Decedent and Officers in Investigation of Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Newton, N.J.

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Attorney General’s Office today released a 911 call and video footage from body worn cameras and mobile video recorders (MVRs) related to a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on July 4, 2021, in Newton, N.J. The decedent has been identified as Gulia Dale, III, 61, who lived at the address where the shooting occurred. The Newton Police Department officers who fired their service weapons at Mr. Dale are Officer Steven Kneidl and Officer Garrett Armstrong.

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
269
Followers
403
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Newton, NJ
Newton, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Decedent#Ag#Iii#Opia#Opra#Officers Kneidl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Newark Teen Sentenced To 7 Years In State Prison For Aggravated Assault Stabbing At Jenkinson’s In Point Pleasant Beach

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 6, 2021, Juwan Roman, 18, of Newark, was sentenced by the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, P.J.Cr.P., to seven years to the custody of the Commissioner of Department of Corrections as a result of previously entered guilty pleas to two counts of Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), as well as Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, relative to an incident that occurred in Point Pleasant Beach during the afternoon hours of September 7, 2020. This sentence is subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Roman will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Roman, who was 17-years-old when the crimes occurred, voluntarily waived jurisdiction of the Family Court — which handles juvenile delinquency matters — and agreed to be prosecuted as an adult. Roman pled guilty to these charges before Judge Daniels on May 13, 2021.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Man In Critical But Stable Condition After Early Morning Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—Trenton Police told MidJersey.News that at 3:05 a.m. they received multiple “ShotSpotter” activations reporting multiple shots fired in the 400 Block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Police responded and located a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower back. Trenton EMS and Capital Health Paramedics transported to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. The man is listed in critical but stable condition. Police located the scene of the shooting and there is no suspect information at this time. Shooting Response Team Detectives Williams and Hogan are continuing the investigation.
Robbinsville, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Serious Accident On NJ Turnpike Just South Of Exit 7A

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–NJ State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez of the Public Information Unit told MidJersey.news that an accident was reported in the area of the 59.9 mile marker south bound outer roadway at 2:55 p.m. (South of Exit 7A) A Jeep went off the roadway and struck the barrier. Responding Troopers had to break the window to get to the victim.
Manalapan Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Manalapan Man Indicted For Father’s Murder

FREEHOLD, NJ (MONMOUTH)–On Friday August 6, a Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a Manalapan man in connection with the death of his father, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Pradeep Reddy, 39, of Manalapan, was indicted on August 6, 2021, on one count of first...
Allentown, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Accident On I-195 Injures One Backs Up Traffic

UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Last night August 6, around 9:07 p.m. the Hope Fire Company of Allentown and Allentown-Capital Health EMS were dispatched to I-195 west bound at mile marker 12.4 for an accident. Upon arrival it appears that one person was injured and at least one other did not want transport to the hospital. The New Jersey State Police is investigating the crash. The accident caused a traffic backup of over a mile in the west bound direction. No further information is available at this time.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Non-Fatal Police Shooting Under Investigation In Berkley Township

BERKLEY TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently investigating a non-fatal officer involved shooting that occurred in Berkeley Township on August 1, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m. No further information may be released at this time pursuant to New Jersey Attorney General Directive No. 2006-5; a public statement will be released upon completion of the investigation, with the approval of the Attorney General.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Ewing Township Man Creates False Public Alarm, Threatens Better Business Bureau With Bomb Threat In Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On July 29,2021, Hamilton Police were dispatched to the Better Business Bureau located in Hamilton, New Jersey, on a threatening telephone call. Responding officers were advised that a male, later identified as Litin Su, a 56 year old Ewing resident, contacted the business regarding a complaint filed about his business which is located in Pennington, New Jersey. Mr. Su was concerned about the rating his business would receive because of the complaint against the business. During the conversation, Mr. Su allegedly told the call taker that he would have someone bring a “bomb” to the Better Business Bureau if his business rating was affected by the complaint.
Health ServicesPosted by
MidJersey.News

Firefighters Save West Windsor Home After Basement Fire

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Police say that on August 5, 2021 at 2:29 pm, patrol units were detailed to a residence in the 200 Block of South Lane on a report of a Structure Fire. Sgt. Magistro, first on scene, reported smoke coming from the residence. All of the residents evacuated (including the family dog) without any reported injuries.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Trenton Shooting Under Investigation; Victim With Multiple Gunshots Transported By Private Car To Trauma Center

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—Police say that early this morning at approximately 2:46 a.m., Trenton Communications received multiple ShotSpotter activations for shots fired in the area of 900 Southard Street. Following the activation, police responded to the area and located a silver Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed from the location. Patrol Units followed the vehicle to Capital Health Regional Medical Center (CHRMC). Upon arrival they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was immediately transported inside and into the trauma bay. The Shooting Response Team was notified and responded. The shooting is under investigation by the Trenton Police Department.
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Lakewood Man Indicted For Attempted Murder

LAKEWOOD, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 28, 2021, Stanley Williams, 25, of Lakewood, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on two counts of Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1 and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a(1); Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(5)(a); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(2); and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d, relative to an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township during the evening hours of April 17, 2021, into the early morning hours of April 18, 2021.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

2nd Alarm Abandoned Factory Fire In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 1:28 a.m. the Trenton Fire Department was sent to the are of Hudson and Emory Street in Trenton for a commercial building on fire. Upon arrival it was reported that the firefighters had heavy fire from the building and that they were leading off with a deck gun. The chief arrived and called for a 2nd Alarm since the building involved took up a large part of a city block. There were reports of possible victims trapped but after a primary search no victims were found. The building involved in fire was along Hudson Street starting Emory Street and ending at Mott Street. At least 3 deck guns and two elevated master streams in service.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Update: Victim Identified In Last Night’s Stuyvesant Ave. Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred early this morning in Trenton. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activated for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Police responded and located the victim shot in the head. The victim has been identified as Daquan Basnight, 30, of Ewing. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest this homicide is related to Thursday’s homicide of Leonard Pettigrew on Stuyvesant Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Bruton at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Updated: Fatal Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred early this morning in Trenton. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activated for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Police responded and located the victim shot in the head. The victim has been identified as Daquan Basnight, 30, of Ewing. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest this homicide is related to Thursday’s homicide of Leonard Pettigrew on Stuyvesant Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Bruton at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
Holmdel, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Holmdel Man Found Guilty Of 2018 Arson And Weapons Offences

FREEHOLD, NJ (MONMOUTH)–A former Holmdel Township man was found guilty by a Monmouth County jury after a 5-week trial relating to an arson and firing a weapon into a township business, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Leonard J. Mazzarisi, III, 32, formerly of Burgundy Drive in Holmdel, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy