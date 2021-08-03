AG’s Office Releases Video Footage, 911 Call, and Identity of Decedent and Officers in Investigation of Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Newton, N.J.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 6, 2021, Juwan Roman, 18, of Newark, was sentenced by the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, P.J.Cr.P., to seven years to the custody of the Commissioner of Department of Corrections as a result of previously entered guilty pleas to two counts of Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), as well as Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, relative to an incident that occurred in Point Pleasant Beach during the afternoon hours of September 7, 2020. This sentence is subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Roman will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Roman, who was 17-years-old when the crimes occurred, voluntarily waived jurisdiction of the Family Court — which handles juvenile delinquency matters — and agreed to be prosecuted as an adult. Roman pled guilty to these charges before Judge Daniels on May 13, 2021.