AG’s Office Releases Video Footage, 911 Call, and Identity of Decedent and Officers in Investigation of Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Newton, N.J.
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Attorney General’s Office today released a 911 call and video footage from body worn cameras and mobile video recorders (MVRs) related to a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on July 4, 2021, in Newton, N.J. The decedent has been identified as Gulia Dale, III, 61, who lived at the address where the shooting occurred. The Newton Police Department officers who fired their service weapons at Mr. Dale are Officer Steven Kneidl and Officer Garrett Armstrong.midjersey.news
