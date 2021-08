Hawkish Fed comments leave Asian equity markets mixed. Equities are mixed in Asia after Vice-Chairman Clarida’s comments on tapering and rate hikes sent equities lower overnight on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.46% while the Nasdaq clung onto some gains, closing just 0.13% higher, while the Dow Jones fell by 0.92%. Sentiment was not assisted by the ADP Employment data, which rose by much lower than forecast, raising fears that tomorrow’s Non-Farm Payrolls will disappoint.