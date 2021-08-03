Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

SSHS Device Pick Up Schedule, Freshman Orientation, Senior Credit Review Dates Set

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 4 days ago
Sulphur Springs High School‘s device pick up schedule, freshman orientation and senior credit review dates have been announced. Freshmen students and parents may pick up the SSHS 9th graders’ devices either before or after freshman orientation. An orientation for parents of 9th graders will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in the high school cafeteria; those attending should plan to us the Houston Street parking lot and entrance.

