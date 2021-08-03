Cancel
NFL

Panthers' Chinn eyes 'freedom' at safety after move from LB

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Jeremy Chinn is moving to safety for the Carolina Panthers after making plenty of plays as mostly a linebacker last year. The Panthers think he will make even more plays with the freedom to move around. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Chinn was runner-up to Washington's Chase Young...

