Reported revenue of HSBC falls slightly in first half of 2021

UK Q2 GDP – 12/08 – having seen the UK economy contract by -1.6% in Q1, a much shallower contraction than was originally priced at the start of the year, when most estimates were over double that, expectations are high that Q2 will more than compensate, and more than reverse the damage to the three-month lockdown imposed at the beginning of the year. In the months after March, we’ve seen strong PMIs of over 60 across the board for manufacturing, construction and services for the entirety of Q2. Retail sales growth has also been decent, helped by falling unemployment as businesses reopen, and while rising prices have been a headwind, the comparatives from last year will also add a boost. These comparatives could well flatter the numbers somewhat, due to the Q2 lockdown from last year, which saw the UK economy contract by -19.8%. Private consumption is expected to make a significant contribution to the headline number, of 5.7%, while inventory restocking could also add a tailwind, as all the lost output from Q1 gets dragged into the Q2 numbers. Expectations are for the UK economy to expand by 4.8% on the quarter, and by 22.1% year on year, with decent jumps in imports of 9.6% and exports of 7.7%.