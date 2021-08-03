Cancel
Public Health

BMW swings to Q2 profit versus pandemic hit 2020

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - BMW on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit versus a loss in the same period in 2020 when the German luxury carmaker was pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

BMW posted a net profit for the quarter of 4.8 billion euros ($5.7 billion), versus a loss of 212 million euros for the same quarter in 2020. Analysts on average had expected net income of 2.2 billion euros for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 0.8420 euros)

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Net Profit#Coronavirus Pandemic#German
