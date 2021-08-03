Why ethical corporate conduct is integral to competitive edge

We often associate questions of ethical conduct with individual actions relating to particular scenarios, such as those involving healthcare. While it’s true that ethics and conduct are matters under the control of humans, financial companies and other entities also have ethical responsibilities, typically enshrined into a corporate code of conduct. However, the corporate code of conduct itself is simply a document. When the principles it outlines aren’t adhered to, and unethical behavior becomes the norm, disaster can ensue. We don’t need to look very far for examples.