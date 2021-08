If you’re getting ready to head off to college, you’re going to want to make sure you have a coffee machine in your dorm or apartment. Hitting up Starbucks every day is going to get real expensive real fast. The obvious go-tos for cheap coffee makers mean checking out the best Keurig deals, and Nespresso deals. Heck, while you’re at it, you might want to fully outfit your dorm and check out some of the best Instant Pot deals for cooking, and maybe even refrigerator deals for a mini-fridge option.