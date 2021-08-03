How to protect against DDoS attacks in a distributed workforce model

The recent Colonial Pipeline attack exposed to the entire nation the daunting threat that ransomware poses to both public and private infrastructure. While gas pumps ran dry and fuel prices spiked, many wondered for the first time how something like this could happen. We in cybersecurity understand all too well. Unfortunately, despite millions spent on security tools and technology over the last decade, the “last mile” of hardening our defenses remains stubbornly difficult to mitigate: human error. The human attack surface is defined as the sum total of people's actions, access, and security controls that impact your organization’s risk. Until we do more to address this unprotected front in cybersecurity, the threat of ransomware incidents equal or worse than Colonial loom large.