Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanislaus County, CA

Same-sex couple alleges Salida Burger King worker threatened family with anti-gay slurs

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MLfX_0bFycLVE00

After seven years of marriage, a Stanislaus County couple says they've never felt such discrimination or fear for their safety. They said a fast-food run for their two-year-old quickly turned into a hate-filled encounter that has left them rattled.

Romiro Mendez and Leo Mendez said, on July 24, a Salida Burger King worker called them anti-gay slurs and flashed a hand signal at them alluding to a gun and went so far as to run out of the building to chase them as they drove off in fear.

"It's demeaning whenever it's used. It's never in good intentions," Romiro said of the F-word used as an anti-gay slur.

They said they pre-ordered food, but when they drove through to pick it up with a confirmation email in hand, the workers told them they were closed. The couple says the workers had begun acting belligerent when they had asked for a refund and questioned why the worker wasn't wearing his uniform.

Though harmful and hurtful, name-calling falls into protected speech. It is considered a hate incident. A hate incident is an action or behavior motivated by hate but which, for one or more reasons, is not a crime, according to the State Attorney General's office.

The Stanislaus Sheriff's office says the workers were cooperative with detectives and indicated to them they felt the Mendez's were the aggressors.

The detective gathered video evidence from the Mendez's and the restaurant, and said there was enough evidence for deputies to forward the case to the District Attorney's office to investigate this encounter as a potential misdemeanor hate crime because the couple felt physically threatened.

The couple says the workers ran out of the building to chase their car away and one employee made a hand-gesture alluding to a gun, saying he was going to grab a quote, "strap".

"When he went like (showing the gesture like a) gun and that’s when I told (Romiro) like- just go go go," Leo said. "It made me feel like I wasn't just discriminated, but my life was actually like, you know, where it could have been jeopardized."

The encounter has rattled their sense of safety, and they question the what if's knowing members of the LGBTQ community still face dangerous discrimination. That's why they're hoping prosecutors take their complaint seriously, in order to show the behavior they were subjected is not okay and carries consequences. .

"We shouldn't wait for something to happen. We should pursue it when we can actually make an action, not wait until someone has been shot- someone has been killed," Romiro said.

Despite Burger King making donations to the Human Rights Campaign during Pride Month this summer, the couple says the corporation needs to do more to support the queer community.

"Yea, they donate, get a tax write off but then are you actually taking action? " Leo asked.

ABC10 reached out to Burger King's corporate office and have not yet heard back.

Meanwhile the Mendez's say they don't feel comfortable going to any Burger King again because they feel their complaints to the company have fell on deaf ears. It's been more than a week, and they say no one has called them back and they still haven't gotten their refund.

WATCH ALSO:

Breaking down LGBTQIA+ barriers over the decades | Race and Culture

Comments / 20

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanislaus County, CA
Society
City
Salida, CA
Local
California Society
County
Stanislaus County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay#Slurs#Sex#Anti#Salida Burger King#The Stanislaus Sheriff#The Human Rights Campaign#Lgbtqia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Burger King
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 20

Community Policy