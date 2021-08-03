Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Maine CDC head: Set aside anger, fear over virus resurgence

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The head of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention used a radio appearance to call on residents to set aside anger and fear as the state battles a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Maine has had more success than many states in controlling COVID-19, but cases have been rising in recent weeks. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah told Maine Public on Monday that it’s a good idea to “cast aside the anger and fear” about the rising cases and work together.

Shah said vaccinated residents could help by sharing their experience of getting the coronavirus vaccine with those who are hesitant. He said that could help with “personalizing the discussion” and compel holdouts in a way that raw numbers do not.

The state recorded its 900th death from the virus in recent days.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
293K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirav Shah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Maine Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
CDC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Penobscot, MEBangor Daily News

3 more counties fall under CDC mask recommendations

Eight Maine counties are now seeing high enough coronavirus transmission that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal mask-wearing indoors, according to data released by the agency on Wednesday. Masks are now recommended indoors in Cumberland, Kennebec and Piscataquis counties. On Tuesday, five counties fell under masking...
Maine StateWMTW

Cases of respiratory virus on the rise in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine — Doctors in Maine are reporting a concerning rise in the number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus. The virus can affect anyone, but is especially concerning for young children. It can cause serious breathing problems, especially for infants and toddlers. The respiratory syncytial virus season is typically...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

CDC: 12 Of 14 Massachusetts Counties Now High Or Substantial Risk For COVID Transmission

BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released an updated map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country. There are now 12 counties in Massachusetts where it’s recommended that people wear masks indoors, even if you’re fully vaccinated, because transmission rates of coronavirus are high or substantial. The CDC added Norfolk, Dukes and Berkshire counties to the list Tuesday. Only Franklin and Hampshire counties in western Massachusetts are not on the list. As of August 3, only Franklin and Hampshire counties are not considered high or substantial risk for COVID transmission, according to the CDC. (WBZ-TV graphic) The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.
Public Healthmaine.gov

Maine CDC Reports Second Case of Powassan Virus

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has confirmed the state’s second case of Powassan virus infection in 2021. Laboratory tests confirmed the case in a Knox County resident who likely became infected in Maine during June. Maine CDC confirmed the first case of Powassan...
Maine StateWPFO

Maine to follow U.S. CDC recommendations for face masks in indoor public settings

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that Maine will follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated face covering guidance. The U.S. CDC recommends that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in indoor, public settings in areas with “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission, and all teachers, staff, and students in K-12 schools wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission level.
Maine Statethemainewire.com

Maine conforms with new CDC guidance on masking in schools, indoor settings

On July 28, Gov. Janet Mills announced updates to Maine’s recommendations for wearing face coverings in indoor settings. The state is following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rather than setting its own policies. Current U.S. CDC guidance recommends all people, even those who are...
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

Coping with vaccine fear and anger as delta variant surges

On June 15, California officially declared the state "reopened." With mask rules for vaccinated people and capacity, limitations on businesses and venues rescinded. Now, with the delta variant surging nationwide, rules and risks have returned in California. In an interview for "LA Times Today," Dr. Jena Lee, Board-Certified Psychiatrist at...
Public HealthSalt Lake Tribune

As virus cases rise, another contagion spreads among the vaccinated: anger

As coronavirus cases resurge across the country, many inoculated Americans are losing patience with vaccine holdouts who, they say, are neglecting a civic duty or clinging to conspiracy theories and misinformation even as new patients arrive in emergency rooms and the nation renews mask advisories. The country seemed to be...
Public HealthWVNews

Heading the virus off at the pass

We really hoped we had reached a point where COVID-19 wasn’t going to be as big a story as it once was. And we were certainly headed there. But the Delta variant and rising cases — in the nation and West Virginia — have changed that. Gov. Jim Justice told...
Bangor, MEBangor Daily News

4 cases of Legionnaires’ disease detected in Bangor area

Four people are hospitalized after contracting Legionnaires’ disease in the Bangor area. Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that can result when people breathe in droplets of water contaminated with a type of bacteria that naturally occur in freshwater environments such as lakes and streams, but that can spread to infrastructure such as air conditioning and large plumbing systems, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Grundy County, ILfreepressnewspapers.com

Virus resurgence prompts change in health recommendation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] recommends people in areas of substantial and high transmission of COVID-19 mask up in public indoor settings, and that’s for both the unvaccinated and fully vaccinated. The updated guidance was released July 27 given new evidence on the delta variant that is...
Barnstable County, MAValley News

CDC Massachusetts study reports fully vaccinated persons account for 74% of COVID-19 outbreak

Four of 5 hospitalizations were fully vaccinated The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report July 30 stating, “In July 2021, following multiple large public events in a Barnstable County, Massachusetts, town, 469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had traveled to the town during July 3–17; 346 (74%) occurred in fully vaccinated persons. Five individuals were hospitalized, including four who were fully vaccinated. No deaths were reported. It continued to address the Delta variant in particular, “Testing identified the Delta variant in 90% of specimens from 133 patients. Cycle threshold values were similar among specimens from patients who were fully vaccinated and those who were not.” *Fully vaccinated refers to those who had co.

Comments / 0

Community Policy