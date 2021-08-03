Cancel
Park Forest, IL

2021 MAIN STREET NIGHTS PRESENTS Fredi Taylor & Nu Source

 4 days ago

Chicago-Born vocalist Fredi Taylor started her music career as a child singing in Church and grew to become a local and national performing vocalist and spoken word artist. Fredi has brought together and performed with talented, internationally renowned musicians and always keeps the crowd on their feet, dancing and singing along. This year's Music Project features Nu Source Band and celebrates 25 years in the music industry. Get ready for classic and contemporary R&B hits that span the generations, topped with Fredi's special passionate, high-energy style, that all are sure to enjoy. For weather related changes or cancellations, please call 708.283.5647 or for general inquiries, 708.748.2005.

