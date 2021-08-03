Concert in the Park - PopRoks

Tonight’s summer concert at Happy Valley Park will proceed, but the City is keeping things low-key and making some adjustments due to the heat. We’ll have a misting station next to the City Booth, a large commercial fan in the vendor area, and lots of complimentary bottled water on hand. The Happy Zone will NOT be in operation tonight, but the splash pad definitely will. If you’re worried about the heat or don’t feel comfortable joining us, we completely understand and encourage you to do what is best for you and your family. We absolutely want everyone to stay healthy and safe, and staff will be keeping an eye out for any heat related concerns throughout the event. Son de Cuba, DJ George, our HV’s Got Talent act, vendors, and City staff are excited to keep the music flowing, so if you do make it out tonight, we encourage you to stay hydrated as you enjoy the evening.