Home Suite Home, Featuring Midwest Premiere of Anthony Barfield’s Gravity
Join us for IPO’s socially distanced summer concerts. Home Suite Home spotlights two living American composers, James M. Stephenson and Anthony Barfield. Stephenson’s works open and close the program; Fanfare for an Angel, dedicated to a colleague, who taught in Haiti during a horrific earthquake and stayed three extra months to help in the recovery and his Fantasia on Semper Paratus, a rousing piece based on the theme song of the United States Coast Guard. Anthony Barfield’s Gravity will be the Midwest Premiere of his work based on a poem by Langston Hughes. Additional works will feature American composers Lebow, Schmidt, Still, Porter, Sanchez, Brubeck that all tell an American story through music; of spirituals, blues and jazz. This concert features IPO’s brass quintet musicians x R. Matthew Lee and Greg Fudala (trumpets), Brian Goodwin (horn), Tom Stark (trombone) and Sean Whitaker (tuba). For more information, call 708.481.7774. www.ipomusic.org.www.villageofparkforest.com
