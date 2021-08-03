Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Forest, IL

Home Suite Home, Featuring Midwest Premiere of Anthony Barfield’s Gravity

villageofparkforest.com
 4 days ago

Join us for IPO’s socially distanced summer concerts. Home Suite Home spotlights two living American composers, James M. Stephenson and Anthony Barfield. Stephenson’s works open and close the program; Fanfare for an Angel, dedicated to a colleague, who taught in Haiti during a horrific earthquake and stayed three extra months to help in the recovery and his Fantasia on Semper Paratus, a rousing piece based on the theme song of the United States Coast Guard. Anthony Barfield’s Gravity will be the Midwest Premiere of his work based on a poem by Langston Hughes. Additional works will feature American composers Lebow, Schmidt, Still, Porter, Sanchez, Brubeck that all tell an American story through music; of spirituals, blues and jazz. This concert features IPO’s brass quintet musicians x R. Matthew Lee and Greg Fudala (trumpets), Brian Goodwin (horn), Tom Stark (trombone) and Sean Whitaker (tuba). For more information, call 708.481.7774. www.ipomusic.org.

www.villageofparkforest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Park Forest, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Langston Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Ipo#Home Suite Home#Ipo#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy