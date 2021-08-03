Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Rwanda raises $620 million through a 10-year Eurobond

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

KIGALI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Rwanda raised $620 million through a 10-year Eurobond, the finance ministry said late on Monday, part of which will go towards retiring an outstanding dollar bond.

Like global economies, the East African nation has experienced a surge in public debt in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, which hit revenues and forced the government to borrow more.

Total debt climbed by 13% last year, driving the overall level to 71% of GDP, which is expected to jump to 79.7% at the end of this year, the finance ministry said in May.

Still, investors piled into the latest issue, offering $1.6 billion in total. The eventual interest rate for the bond was 5.5%, the ministry said.

“The lower yield of this issue will result in a reduction in our annual interest payments over the next 10 years, strongly contributing to our debt sustainability strategy,” said the central bank governor, John Rwangombwa.

Bond proceeds will be used to pay off creditors of the existing Eurobond when it matures in May 2023, while the rest will fund economic recovery programs.

The government predicts that the economy will grow by 5.1% this year, after contracting by 3.4% last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to ease. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana Editing by Duncan Miriri and Clarence Fernandez)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Eurobond#Kigali#East African#The Finance Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Prasarana Malaysia to issue $403 mln sukuk - The Edge

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Public transport operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is looking to issue 1.7 billion ringgit ($403.13 million) worth of sukuk in the middle of this month, The Edge Weekly reported on Saturday citing unidentified sources. The bus and rail services provider, wholly owned by the Ministry...
Economyfinovate.com

FintechOS Raises $10 Million to Help Banks Deliver on Financial Inclusion

London-based financial services technology provider FintechOS secured $10 million in funding from the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. The investment is part of the company’s $60 million Series B round, announced in April, and will support FintechOS’ goals of promoting financial inclusion by helping FIs expand access to financial services to un- and underbanked communities.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia forex reserves at $137.3 bln at end-July -c.bank

JAKARTA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves increased by some $200 million in July to $137.3 billion, equivalent to 8.9 months of imports, boosted by the government’s global bond issuance, the central bank said on Friday. The rupiah, which was relatively stable in July, has strengthened nearly 1%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares slip after central bank decision; Reliance drops

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares dipped on Friday after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged, while Reliance Industries fell after India’s top court ruled that an arbitration order stopping Future Retail’s sale of assets to the conglomerate was valid. At 0535 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50...
Economybuffalonynews.net

China promotes credit rating businesses in bond market

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular to promote the development of credit rating businesses in the bond market to facilitate the healthy growth of the market. Credit rating institutions should improve their rating methodology systems, said the circular jointly issued by the People's Bank of China,...
Businessinvesting.com

Raising The Bar To 1 Million

Friday's release of the US July NFP and unemployment rate numbers is expected to show the third straight gain in the former and a decline in the latter. But there are two other crucial considerations you need to keep in mind. And what would you do if you're long gold and worried about your position?
EconomyBusiness Insider

India Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

(RTTNews) - India's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Friday and vowed to continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously voted to hold the benchmark policy rate at 4.00 percent. The reverse repo rate was retained at 3.35 percent.
Marketsthebalance.com

What Are Eurobonds?

Eurobonds are debt instruments issued in currencies that are not native to the countries where they are used. Eurobonds are international bonds issued in a currency other than that of the issuer. Despite their name, eurobonds don't have to be given in euros. These bonds come in diverse forms. Euroyen...
Economydallassun.com

RBI retains GDP growth target at 9.5 pc for FY22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained real GDP growth at 9.5 per cent in 2021-22 as domestic economic activity is starting to recover with the ebbing of Covid-19's second wave. This consists of 21.4 per cent in Q1, 7.3 per cent...
Businessinvesting.com

India’s RBI Keeps Focus on Growth as Key Rate Held Steady

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. India’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged at a record low, setting aside concerns over high inflation to support an economy bracing for impact from an impending wave of the pandemic. The...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Beauty Booking Appointment Company Planity Raises 10 Million Euros

PARIS – Planity, France’s leading beauty appointment booking company, has raised 10 million euros in funding. The series B financing round was led by Crédit Mutuel Innovation alongside Planity’s historical investors: Alven Capital, the BPI Digital Venture fund and the Eiffel Investment Group. Since Planity’s launch in 2017, it has...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
BusinessNew Haven Register

Crehana raises $ 70 million in capital

Founded by Diego Olcese -CEO-, and Rodolfo Dañino -COO-, in 2015, Crehana specializes in the Latin American workforce training industry by offering a point of contact for companies to have access to a wide variety of tools that help throughout the entire learning and development process of employees, including the assessment of skills gaps of employees, recommendations of learning routes and progress monitoring, among other solutions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy