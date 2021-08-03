Cancel
Bend, OR

Bend woman surprised to find a ‘payback noise parade’ outside her door

By Alec Nolan
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUyQm_0bFyaqUp00

'It's quenching, just perfectly quenching'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend's Jennifer Payer thought she had pulled off the perfect prank on her sister, Courtney Jenkins in Nevada.

Payer decided to anonymously send some loud noisemakers to her 2-year-old nephew in the mail that included some whistles, cymbals, a tambourine -- and even a harmonica.

"I've been so proud of myself for like a solid month that I actually got her, because she gets everyone," Payer said.

But when Jenkins found out the loud gifts were sent from her sister Jennifer, it was time for a "payback parade."

Jenkins organized a neighborhood noise parade to take place Monday evening outside Payer's northeast Bend home through a community Facebook page.

So how did Jenkins feel when she got her payback?

"I mean, it's like the first sip of water after you're very, very thirsty," Jenkins said. "It's quenching, just perfectly quenching."

Neighbors gathered to make some noise with bongo drums, whistles, harmonicas, and even pots and pans to let Payer know she'd been had.

So will the sibling prank war live on? Payer says she's a little hesitant.

"Now I'm kind of terrified, and I will probably not get back at her," Payer said. "To realize I've been the pawn this whole time is mortifying -- and hilarious."

But according to Payer, the prank war actually started a decade ago, when Jenkins sent some noisemakers to one of her sons.

If history tells us anything, this might not be the final payback.

The post Bend woman surprised to find a ‘payback noise parade’ outside her door appeared first on KTVZ .

