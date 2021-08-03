Dan Patrick: Americans will die because of Biden's border policy
The number of children traveling alone who were picked up at the Mexican border by U.S. immigration authorities will likely hit a new high in July and-- in total--the number of families arriving at the border also likely reached its second-highest total on record, the Associated Press reported, citing a U.S. official with access to the preliminary data. Texas' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the border crisis and its radio silence in the media.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 61