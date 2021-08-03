Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Dan Patrick: Americans will die because of Biden's border policy

By Fox News Staff
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of children traveling alone who were picked up at the Mexican border by U.S. immigration authorities will likely hit a new high in July and-- in total--the number of families arriving at the border also likely reached its second-highest total on record, the Associated Press reported, citing a U.S. official with access to the preliminary data. Texas' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the border crisis and its radio silence in the media.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 61

Fox News

Fox News

498K+
Followers
109K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Mexican#The Associated Press#Marxist#Covid#La Joya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Psaki tries to spin Biden out of a constitutional crisis

At this point, it seems White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s only job is to clean up President Joe Biden’s verbal messes. Her preferred method is to pretend he did not say what he just said. How else are we to interpret her recent comments on Biden’s new eviction moratorium?
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

The Border Crisis Is Killing Americans, Data Shows

The drugs flowing over the border are leading to an uptick in fentanyl deaths, and experts are split about how to solve it. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has called fentanyl the “primary driver” of the record 92,183 drug overdose deaths in 2020. Many drug dealers use fentanyl to make money and smuggle it through the southern border mixed with other drugs like heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine to make them more potent — and more deadly — according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Reps. Scalise and Steel: Democrats' reckless spending puts America's economic health in jeopardy

When the White House celebrated a 16 cent decrease in prices for select Fourth of July cookout items, Americans were left wondering if the Biden administration was making a joke. It certainly felt like the American people were being mocked because on that same Fourth of July, consumers paid an average of $3.15 for a gallon of gas, the highest price per gallon since 2014, and a 45 % increase in the last year alone.
Public HealthKansas City Star

Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

Most unvaccinated Americans don’t blame themselves for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., pointing instead to international travelers, mainstream media and President Joe Biden as causes. An Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that among the unvaccinated, 37% blame people traveling to the U.S. from other countries, 27%...
POTUSWashington Examiner

If Biden doesn't define a red line on Iran, Americans will die

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei inaugurated Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's new president on Tuesday. On Thursday, Raisi takes office. Raisi is an uncompromising revolutionary with blood on his hands: In 1988, he was among those who orchestrated the mass murder of thousands of political dissidents. Those who heard him speak during his February 2021 visit to Baghdad describe a firebrand whose rhetoric and worldview remain firmly ensconced in the early days when revolutionary death squads patrolled Iranian streets — days when dozens went to the gallows or stood before the firing squads each night.

Comments / 61

Community Policy