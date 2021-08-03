Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beech Grove, IN

COVID-19 in schools: Quarantine and kids

By Cornelius Hocker
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

WRTV

WRTV

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
State
Indiana State
City
Beech Grove, IN
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Quarantine#High School#Personal Responsibility#Facebook Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WRTV

Kids and COVID-19

COVID-19 and kids. It's a constant topic of conversation throughout this pandemic, and with the Delta variant taking hold, COVID-19 is popping up more and more in kids.
Public HealthPosted by
WRTV

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise

The resurgence of COVID-19 is testing healthcare workers all over again. Hospitalizations are rising and those who work to protect our health are on the front lines as the Delta variant causes the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy