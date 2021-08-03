COVID-19 in schools: Quarantine and kids

View more in
Beech Grove, IN
WRTV
Indiana State|Posted byWRTV
Indiana COVID-19 vaccination rates vary by zip code
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state and health leaders continue to say the vaccine is the way out. Still, many are choosing not to get vaccinated.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
Kids and COVID-19
COVID-19 and kids. It's a constant topic of conversation throughout this pandemic, and with the Delta variant taking hold, COVID-19 is popping up more and more in kids.
Indiana State|Posted byWRTV
Indiana reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,058 positive cases
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that nine more people died with COVID-19 and 2,058 others tested positive for the virus.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
3 classes at near north side elementary school under quarantine
One pre-kindergarten class, a first grade class, and a third grade class are all required to quarantine for 14 days, according to IPS.
Indiana State|Posted byWRTV
3 Indiana high school bands drop out of State Fair Band Day due to COVID-19
Three high school marching bands have dropped out of the 74th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition after students tested positive for COVID-19.
Public Health|Posted byWRTV
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise
The resurgence of COVID-19 is testing healthcare workers all over again. Hospitalizations are rising and those who work to protect our health are on the front lines as the Delta variant causes the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
Marion County, IN|Posted byWRTV
Website aims to help people with substance use disorders in Marion Co.
The Marion County Public Health Department has launched a new website to connect people with substance use disorders with resources in the community.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
Addressing the need for youth development in the Brookside neighborhood
A near east side youth development program that focuses on educating, engaging and encouraging youth is receiving some much needed assistance from the community.
Anderson, IN|Posted byWRTV
Seven classes in Anderson in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases
Seven Anderson Community School Corporation classes are in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases, according to the district.
Relationships|Posted byWRTV
'Foster grandparents' needed to help mentor and tutor students
A “foster grandparent” program that is designed to help tutor and mentor kids is looking for more seniors to participate as the demand for that assistance continues to grow.
Bloomington, IN|Posted byWRTV
Bloomington church comes close to Indiana Red Cross blood donation record
City Church for All Nations in Bloomington hosted a blood drive late last month where 144 people donated blood, just barely missing the record of most donations given in one day through the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise across Central Indiana
Respiratory illnesses of all kinds are on the rise. Doctors in the Indianapolis area say COVID-19 remains the most common and most severe respiratory virus right now.
Relationships|Posted byWRTV
Indy Mentor Network takes youth on transformational trip
The Indy Mentor Network teamed up with a virtual village to help young people stay connected and give them a place to express themselves but once in person became an option an adventure was planned.
Books & Literature|Posted byWRTV
Ujamaa Community Bookstore fills void in community
Ujamaa Community Bookstore is doing more than selling books and promoting reading. It's bringing US history to life, working to educate those who stop in about the culture and traditions of the Black experience in America.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
List: Doggie swim days at Indianapolis pools
If you're looking for a cooling soiree that your dog can be a part of, here's a list.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
Employees ask for change at Indianapolis Public Library
We're hearing from library workers who said the Indianapolis Public Library is failing to address issues that have lead to a toxic work environment. This comes as the library says it's committed to racial equity to better serve the community.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
What is critical race theory and why is it suddenly in the spotlight?
Critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that is nearly 40 years old, has been thrust into the spotlight following last year's social justice protests and a push by several states to create bills that would ban teaching the topic in K-12 schools.
Education|Posted byWRTV
IU School of Dentistry reports record female student enrollment
History is being made among the incoming class of the IU School of Dentistry (IUSD), Indiana’s only dental school.
Indiana State|Posted byWRTV
Above average rainfall and the impact it's having on Indiana farmers
Indiana received quite a bit of rainfall in July, and all of the precipitation impacted one very important industry in the state: Agriculture.
Indianapolis, IN|Posted byWRTV
Out of space at IACS: No kennels available for incoming animals
Indianapolis Animal Care Services is in desperate need of the community's help. The animal shelter has no more kennels available for dogs and very little space for cats, with animals continuing to come into the shelter.
