Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos booked for UFC 267 on Oct. 30 in Abu Dhabi
Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will attempt to stop the hype surrounding Islam Makhachev when they meet at UFC 267 on Oct. 30 in Abu Dhabi. Multiple sources confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Tuesday after dos Anjos initially revealed the offer for the fight on social media. At the time, dos Anjos had already verbally accepted the date, location and opponent but Makhachev hadn’t received the offer yet as he was returning home to Russia following a win over Thiago Moises in July.www.mmafighting.com
Comments / 0