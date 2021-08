Al Klugiewicz joined the U.S. Army when it was still putting soldiers on horses, and he rode one of them in an inaugural parade for President Franklin D. Roosevelt. After Klugiewicz's initial mid-1930s stint in the U.S. Cavalry, he was called back up during World War II. Then the horse cavalry was disbanded and he found himself operating a radio as the 83rd Infantry Division moved across Europe from the shores of Normandy, France, to just outside of Berlin.