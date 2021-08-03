Ceramic Display Coming To Crocker In September

Mark your calendar for the 20th Crestone Music Festival Saturday, September 4, Labor Day weekend! It will be held in downtown Crestone from 10am to 8pm. There will be two stages, multi-genre and multi-cultural acts plus vendors and activities for youth. But, the best part is . . . it’s free! That’s right, free. Can’t beat that. There will be an emphasis on performers we have produced in schools plus student, local and regional acts. Something new and different will be a morning songwriter’s circle where folks get to do a song and then circle on till it’s their turn again. This will give more local musicians the opportunity to play and should be very entertaining. So locals, call and sign-up at 256-4533. Besides the stage acts, there will be various off-stage acts like the Shumei Taiko drummers, African drums and the Salida Circus. We need the community to get involved by being vendors and volunteers. We especially want folks who worked the show before. More information and vendor applications are available on-line at crestfest.org or call 719-256-4533. We really want to create a sustainable event that’s unique, cool and is a positive contributor to our community. So jump on in and join us for a party in the park; you won’t be disappointed.