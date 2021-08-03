Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Fall Recovery with Massage

By Lisa Lane
weeklypostnc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – Well, I finally did it. I was reaching for something in an unfamiliar shower and I fell. Slow-motion fell, as I was fully aware of what was going on and I knew I could seriously get hurt. As I laid on the floor, I did a quick inventory of what I was feeling. First of all, nothing felt broken. In fact, there wasn’t much hurting at all. But I know from experience, that pain can show up later in the day and especially the next day.

www.weeklypostnc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mint Hill, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Common One#Joints#Massage Sanctuary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Related
Virginia, MNhometownfocus.us

MASSAGE FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Hometown Focus printed its Health Edition last week. It got me thinking about how massage can be worked into someone’s health regiment. In my opinion, massage promotes healing in both the body and the mind. 552260. What does massage do for the body and mind? How can it help? It...
Yogajolitabrilliant.com

Thai Massage and Its Benefits

Thai massage is also known as Thai yoga massage. This is a traditional therapy combining classic Chinese medicine, Indian Ayurvedic principles, and assisted yoga postures. With similar movements to yoga stretching, this massage stretches the entire body. Massage therapists apply firm pressure to your body with their palms and fingers. In this article, we will talk more about Thai massage and its benefits.
HealthPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Massage Guns for Stress Relief and Rapid Recovery

Whether you’re a cardio junkie or strength training aficionado, if you have a consistent workout routine, your muscles are going to get sore. Stretching helps a lot, but you might want to consider a massage gun, also known as a percussive massager, to get out those tough knots and make sure your body is fully recovered before your next workout. What Is a Massage Gun? Massage guns are typically small, handheld devices that help to deliver targeted pressure to sore joints and muscles. They get their name from their L-shaped design, with a long, grippy handle on one end, and a motor-driven...
Southlake, TXDallas News

This therapeutic massage company is headed to Southlake this fall

Southlake is getting a new therapeutic massage venue. The NOW Massage, a Los Angeles-based company, is expanding its operations in Texas with a new location at 2102 E. State Highway 114, Suite 107 this fall, according to a news release. “We are excited to open our first Southlake boutique and...
San Diego, CApacificcollege.edu

Massage Therapy During the Pandemic: Is It Safe?

Living through a pandemic is stressful. The stress relief benefits of a massage are anecdotally well known—and gaining traction in scientific study—but is it still safe to pursue treatment during a pandemic? Massage therapy enthusiasts are understandably worried about the potential for infection. The good news? With proper precautions, it’s still possible to enjoy a safe massage and all the health benefits that accompany it.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Filling a void in massage therapy

Longtime massage therapists Laura Freed and Sarah Ferrell have long dreamed of venturing out and starting their own massage-therapy oriented business. But it wasn’t until the closing of the massage school where they met that Freed and Ferrell were prompted to spring into action and fill a void by opening their own local, independent massage therapy school.
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

Balancenap Body Massager / Stretcher

Meet the Balancenap Body Massager / Stretcher: a handy tool that helps improve blood circulation in your neck, waist, back, pelvis, and other parts of your body. It has massage zones to mimic the finger, palm and thumb of a massage therapist. 💪🏾 Trending strength training:. The Balancenap is made...
Claremore, OKvaluenews.com

Massage Therapist School Opens in Claremore

August, 2021: If you’re considering a new career, massage therapy is a solid choice. There are many reasons why a career in massage therapy is appealing. Maybe you are seeking a new professional challenge that will give you financial security in an exciting area. Perhaps helping people is one of your career goals. Maybe you yearn to get out from behind a desk or pursue work that has more personal meaning to you.
Petswhole-dog-journal.com

Dog Massage Instruction

It’s been so long since we reviewed instructional canine massage media that our original headline said, “WDJ Reviews Videotapes That Teach Massage.” Remember videotapes?. The search for video demonstrations used to take time and effort, but today’s DVDs and streaming services make it easy to collect information about canine massage, master the basics, enhance your dog’s life, and even work toward canine massage therapist certification – without leaving home.
Women's Healthverywellhealth.com

What Is a Pregnancy Massage?

There are several reasons you might consider having a pregnancy massage (also called a prenatal massage). Pregnancy changes your body and mind, bringing about a wide range of emotions and aches and pains in places that never hurt before. A prenatal massage may help alleviate some of the discomforts of...
Family Relationshipsyoursun.com

Mom of 6 worried about husband's recovery after fall

ENGLEWOOD — By the grace of God, Candace Dove said, her husband, Andrew, is alive. But it’s going to be a long recovery after he fell 25 feet from a ladder while trimming trees. Andrew, 34, suffered a broken back and internal bleeding when he fell while working this week....
Healthmycarolinalife.com

After serious fall, grandmother credits care, camaraderie for speedy recovery

Physical therapy helped LeeAnn Schmitt grow stronger after she broke her hip and femur, but it was the fellowship and encouragement of others that she says accelerated her recovery. “It’s just a huge motivator when you have other people cheering you on,” says Schmitt, 62. “People you don’t even know...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthKevinMD.com

You are not “asleep” under anesthesia

“You will be asleep for your surgery,” anesthesiologists often reassure their patients. Just before the start of anesthesia, a patient may hear the nurse saying, “Think of a nice dream as you go off to sleep.”. While these statements are intended to soothe patients during a stressful time, they gloss...

Comments / 0

Community Policy