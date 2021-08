Carter James Bishop, 9, of Oxford, passed away on July 24. Born on May 31, 2012 he was the son of Alexander and Melissa Hensley Bishop, both of Oxford. He lived a life that was too short, but his life was one of joy, laughter, love and kindness. Carter was a goofball at heart. He was always quick to make a funny face and talk in a goofy manner. He was always smiling and always laughing.