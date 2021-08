It is a particularly troubled year for the Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who was forced to stop in the pits since March due to a problem in her right shoulder, which required surgery. The 27-year-old from Montréal, after failing to qualify for the main draw of the Australian Open in February, she played a couple of other tournaments, including the Guadalajara Open in Mexico, where she lost in the final to Sorribes Tormo.