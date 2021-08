The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) last week released the results of an intensive examination of the financial impact of the pandemic on Vermont’s health insurance marketplace. The report verifies that for the majority of our insured members, the temporary reduction in medical care in 2020 was offset by emergency health coverage expansions for pharmaceuticals and telehealth, the continued prevailing costs of specialty and maintenance drugs, the cost of COVID-19 testing and treatment, and the return of postponed medical care. Therefore, refunds are not necessary. We will work with DFR to meet the same expectations for the one segment where the report recommended consumer relief – in our upcoming 2022 Medicare Supplement rate filings.