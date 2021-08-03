Cancel
Tennis

Dimondale is in a Bit of a Pickle

By Cindy Miller
county-journal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout much cost or rigmarole, Dimondale has created a new village craze: Pickleball. This has led to the formation of the Dimondale Pickleball Society (DPS). Its uniqueness brings a simple, inexpensive idea to Dimondale; an outdoor activity that also serves to reconnect with neighbors, and maybe even burn a few calories, too, after being shut away for so much of the last year due to COVID-19. “Just what is pickleball?” many are asking. Pickleball combines badminton, ping pong, and tennis into one game. A pickleball court is slightly smaller than a tennis court, and two or four players play. Wood or composite paddles are used, along with a perforated ball, similar to a wiffleball. All ages can play.

