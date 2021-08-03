Lavender Blue, Dilly Dilly
As you walk through the lavender-painted front door of the Azul & Vine Farms shop, the air is deeply fragrant with the scent of lavender, as that is the featured product. Lavender is a beautiful aromatic plant and is said to have many healing and restorative properties, including as a sleep aid and a natural mosquito repellant. Since ancient times, lavender has been used to treat insomnia, headaches, and skin problems. Annette Ochoa is the owner of Azul & Vine.county-journal.com
