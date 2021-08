The Second World War resulted in some of the worst human suffering the world had seen. The stories that are told by the survivors of the Nazi prosecution of the Jews in Germany are heartbreaking. NPR reporter, Uri Berliner is the son of a German Jew who managed to escape the country through an escape route that existed for children and took them to the safety of other countries. He had to leave his parents behind and as a 14-year-old boy, he had to go to a foreign country by himself. He was taken in by a kind family in Sweden but among the limited possessions he could take with himself he took with him a tiny toy monkey.