Restoring the Habitat for Butterflies in Eaton Rapids
The blazing orange and black Monarch butterfly, one of the most recognized and loved butterflies in North and Central America, is in danger of disappearing. These small insects play a huge role in pollinating about one third of the world’s food sources and their loss will be heavily felt. With their natural habitat area dwindling in Michigan, the eastern Monarch numbers have decreased by 90%. Bees, another important pollinator, have decreased 50%.county-journal.com
Comments / 0