Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

US FDA grants Priority Review to Roche’s Tecentriq as adjuvant treatment for certain people with early non-small cell lung cancer

roche.com
 4 days ago

Application is being reviewed under the US FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review pilot programme. Based on results of the Phase III IMpower010 study, presented at ASCO, that showed adjuvant Tecentriq improved disease-free survival by more than one-third in PD-L1-positive early-stage lung cancer, compared with best supportive care. Tecentriq is the first...

www.roche.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Cell#Us Fda#Priority Review To Roche#The Us Fda#Real Time Oncology Review#Asco#Pd L1 Positive#Rog#Otcqx#Rhhby#Dfs#Bsc#Impower010#Uicc#Stage Ii Iiia#Itt Stage Ib Iiia#Nsclc Lung
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

NRx and MannKind to develop Zyesami inhaler for respiratory ailments

NRx Pharmaceuticals has entered an agreement with MannKind to create a dry powder formulation of its investigational drug, Zyesami (aviptadil), for the treatment of various respiratory ailments. Zyesami is a synthetic form of human vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), an endogenous substance made by the body to provide protection to cells...
CancerSFGate

Actuate Therapeutics Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for 9-ING-41 for Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer

Company Initiating Additional Studies in First Line Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (Actuate), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for 9-ING-41 for treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. 9-ING-41 is Actuate’s proprietary small molecule glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β) inhibitor which is being developed for adults and children with advanced refractory cancers.
Canceronclive.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Sotigalimab for Soft Tissue Sarcoma

The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to sotigalimab as a potential therapeutic option for patients with soft tissue sarcoma. The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to sotigalimab (APX005M) as a potential therapeutic option for patients with soft tissue sarcoma, according to announcement from Apexigen Inc., the drug developer.1.
Diseases & TreatmentsU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Approves New Treatment for Pompe Disease

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt) for intravenous infusion to treat patients 1 year of age and older with late-onset Pompe disease. Patients with Pompe disease have an enzyme deficiency that leads to the accumulation of a complex sugar, called glycogen, in skeletal and heart...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab Prolongs Recurrence-Free Survival Compared With Placebo in Stage II Resected High-Risk Melanoma

Pembrolizumab met its primary end point of prolonged recurrence-free survival in the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial for patients with stage II resected high-risk melanoma. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) prolonged survival benefit over placebo in a population of patients patients with stage II resected high-risk melanoma in the KEYNOTE-716 trial (NCT03553836), according to a press release from Merck.
Healthbiospace.com

FDA approves Nexviazyme® (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt), an important new treatment option for late-onset Pompe disease

FDA approves Nexviazyme® (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt), an important new treatment optionfor late-onset Pompe disease. Approval is based on positive Phase 3 data demonstrating improvements in key disease burden measures and establishing its safety profile. Nexviazyme specifically targets the M6P receptor, the key pathway for enzyme replacement therapy, to effectively clear glycogen...
Cancertargetedonc.com

FDA Grants Priority Review to Pembrolizumab for Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma

The FDA has accepted and granted priority review to a biologics license application for pembrolizumab for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection. The FDA has accepted and granted priority review to a biologics license application (BLA) for pembrolizumab (Keytruda)...
Canceronclive.com

Recent FDA-Approvals: HER2-Mutated NSCLC

Ben Levy, MD, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Melissa Johnson, MD, Tennessee Oncology, Edward Kim, MD, MBA, City of Hope National Medical Center, Jacob Sands, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, Virginia Cancer Specialists, US Oncology. Edward Kim, MD, MBA, summarizes recent data for HER2-mutated...
Cancer360dx.com

Pillar Biosciences Receives FDA Approval for OncoReveal Dx Lung and Colon Cancer Assay

NEW YORK – Pillar Biosciences said Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted premarket approval for its OncoReveal Dx Lung and Colon Cancer Assay, a next-generation sequencing, tissue-based companion diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of somatic mutations in DNA from non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer tissue samples.
Medical & Biotechophthalmologytimes.com

U.S. FDA grants orphan drug designation to ADX-2191 from Aldeyra Therapeutics

The U.S. FDA granted orphan drug designation to ADX-2191, methotrexate for intravitreal injection, as treatment for retinitis pigmentosa. On August 4, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. announced that ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection) for the treatment of reinitis pigmentosa (RP) has been granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). RP is a clinical collection of rare genetic eye diseases with no approved drug treatments. The group of diseases are characterized by retinal cell death and loss of vision.
Cancerhealio.com

FDA grants priority review to Cabometyx for differentiated thyroid cancer

The FDA granted priority review to cabozantinib for treatment of certain patients with differentiated thyroid cancer. The designation applies to use of the agent by patients aged 12 years or older who progressed after prior therapy and are refractory to radioactive iodine. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx, Exelixis) is a multitargeted tyrosine kinase...
Canceronclive.com

New Therapies in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, highlights emerging targeted agents to treat non–small cell lung cancer with actionable mutations. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: This is going to be a plethora of riches where we have multiple new targeted therapies for exon 20 insertions. We’ll have amivantamab, and we’ll have, hopefully mobocertinib, both initially approved in the second-line setting, at least that’s my understanding for mobocertinib, as of this time. Most of us would recommend using them in the second-line setting; in the first-line setting, they’re not approved. And given the high response rates of chemotherapy, most are probably recommending that first. There are a lot of clinical studies right now looking at this in the first-line setting, combining with chemotherapy, combining with other drugs, and we look forward to figuring out what their long-term role is going to be. Meaning, how are these ultimately going to be placed? There are some other new drugs being developed at this juncture as well. There’s a drug called CLN-081; there’s a drug called DZD9008. Poziotinib has had its ups and downs over the years, but it’s in study as well. They had a lot of issues of toxicity with that, but it appears to be a little better on a different dosing regimen.
Canceronclive.com

Cemiplimab/Chemo Combo Significantly Improves OS Over Chemo Alone in Frontline Advanced NSCLC

The combination of cemiplimab-rwlc plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy was found to significantly improve overall survival over chemotherapy alone in the frontline treatment of patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 EMPOWER-Lung 3 trial. The combination of cemiplimab-rwlc (Libtayo) plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy was...
Canceronclive.com

The Role of IDH Inhibitors for Treatment of AML

Harry Erba, MD, PhD; Courtney DiNardo, MD; and Dan Pollyea, MD, MS, discuss the role of the IDH inhibitors ivosidenib and enasidenib as single-agent or combination therapy in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Harry Erba, MD, PhD: Let's move on to a different target [in acute myeloid leukemia (AML)],...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Phase 3 Clinical Trial of First-Line Cemiplimab Combo in NSCLC Stopped Early Due to Significantly Improved Survival

Results of the phase 3 EMPOWER-Lung 3 trial support the use of cemiplimab in advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. First-line cemiplimab-rwlc (Libtayo) plus platinum chemotherapy elicited significantly improved overall survival (OS) results vs chemotherapy alone in a population of patients with advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a press release from drug developer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals who reported on the results of the phase 3 EMPOWER-Lung 3 trial (NCT03409614).1.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Addition of Cemiplimab to Platinum-Doublet Chemotherapy Prolongs OS in Advanced NSCLC

Patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer treated with cemiplimab in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy saw an improvement in overall survival in comparison with patients who received chemotherapy alone, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 EMPOWER-Lung 3 study. Patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treated...
Canceronclive.com

Unmet Needs in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Unmet needs including strategies to manage brain metastases in non–small cell lung cancer patients are presented. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: We still have a ton of unmet needs in non–small cell lung cancer. There are still a lot of patients who don’t have a targeted therapy. We have a targeted therapy against KRAS G12C, but that’s a small minority; 40% of patients with lung cancer have a KRAS mutation, only 11% of them are G12C. We need newer drugs; we need drugs for the second line. The standard of care for the second line, outside of a driver mutation, is still docetaxel. The response rates are measured in the teens, and it’s a tough drug, so we still need a lot better therapy. There’s still continued room for improvement, despite the fact that lung cancer treatment over the last 5 to 10 years has changed so dramatically, even I can’t keep track.

Comments / 0

Community Policy