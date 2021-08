Join us tonight for a free concert hosted by the Itasca Park District and Village of Itasca. Tonight's performer is Kaleidoscope Eyes - Beatles done Acoustically. We strongly encourage social distancing and wearing masks if you are not vaccinated, especially when walking around in the crowd. The performance will be cancelled if there is inclement weather. All concerts will be held at Usher Park from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m.