Roscommon restaurant opening

ROSCOMMON – Matt Cassell and Lisa Ballard plan to launch, “Beechwood Cafe,” in Roscommon on Aug. 3 at 8 a.m. Located at 406 North Fifth Street, the cafe is open for breakfast Monday through Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m; and lunch from noon-3 p.m. (2 p.m. on Sunday). They will switch to a brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday. Beechwood will also offer “Heat and Eat,” where customers can pick up custom, prepared meals they can take home and toss in the oven. The facility will be open for private parties in the evening such as birthdays, anniversary or bachelor or bachelorette parties. Guests will have use of the entire restaurant and a custom menu is available. For information call 989-281-1484 or visit beechwoodcafe.org.