Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Generali on track to meet FY goals after solid first half

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Generali said on Tuesday it was on track to meet full-year targets after first-half results came in slightly ahead of expectations thanks to the positive contribution of all business sectors.

First-half operating profit stood at 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion), up 10.4% from a year earlier, compared with an average analyst consensus gathered by the insurer of 2.95 billion euros.

Generali said in a statement it would successfully complete the current strategic plan to the end of 2021 and CEO Philippe Donnet would unveil the new plan on Dec. 15.($1 = 0.8420 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#Ceo#Fy#Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksUS News and World Report

Shares in M&A Candidates BPER, Banco BPM Soar After Strong Q2 Profits

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italian mid-sized banks BPER and Banco BPM, widely tipped to take part in the sector's ongoing consolidation, soared on Friday after a strong reporting season for the country's lenders. All major Italian banks beat market expectations for second quarter profits this week, helped like other...
Financial Reports104.1 WIKY

Monte dei Paschi cuts capital shortfall after H1 profit

MILAN (Reuters) – Monte dei Paschi (MPS) on Thursday swung to a first-half net profit and said it faced a smaller-than-expected capital shortfall, as Italy’s Treasury presses on with talks to sell the Tuscan bank to UniCredit. MPS said it still planned to raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.96 billion) in...
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Hikma lifts FY generics guidance as first-half profits, revenue jump

Hikma Pharmaceuticals upgraded full-year guidance for its generics arm and reported a rise in first-half profit and revenue as it hailed a strong performance in both the generics and branded segments, and resilience in the injectables business. 4,104.66. 16:21 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,088.94. 16:30 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. 2,455.00p. 16:20 06/08/21.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Italy's Pirelli ups FY guidance after Q2 EBIT beats estimates

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Thursday it was improving its full-year forecasts after posting higher-than-expected operating profits in the second quarter. Better volumes, price mix and efficiencies more than offset a negative impact from external forces such as raw material price increases, inflation, and exchange...
Businesskdal610.com

Monte dei Paschi cuts legal claims to 4.9 billion euros – slide

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has further reduced its legal claims to 4.9 billion euros ($5.8 billion), a slide on the Tuscan bank’s website showed, marking another step in Rome’s efforts to reprivatise the ailing lender. MPS initially faced some 10 billion euros in...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

Intesa Plans $4 Billion Shareholder Payout as It Lifts Profit Goal

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's top bank Intesa Sanpaolo raised its full-year profit estimate after stronger-than-forecast second-quarter earnings, and said it planned to return 3.3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) to shareholders later this year. Intesa, which last year secured a fifth of Italy's banking market by taking over rival UBI, has along...
StocksCoinDesk

CoinShares Earnings Surge in First Half

CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) climbed more than sevenfold in the first half of the year. Comprehensive income, a profit measure that includes the change in the value of its digital assets, climbed more than fivefold to...
Financial Reportswsau.com

Glencore to return $2.8 billion to shareholders after record first half

LONDON (Reuters) – Glencore will return $2.8 billion to shareholders after soaring commodity prices helped the mining and trading company to a record performance for the first six months of the year, it said on Thursday. The London-listed company’s first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Italy's BPER open to considering merger options

MILAN (Reuters) - BPER Banca is willing to consider potential merger options though the priority remains to integrate recently acquired branches, its chief executive said on Wednesday, after the Italian bank posted a higher second quarter net profit. The purchase of 620 branches Intesa Sanpaolo was forced to offload last...
Financial Reportskdal610.com

Stellantis ups FY profit margin target after solid H1 results

MILAN (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Tuesday it was raising its full-year target on its adjusted operating profit margin to around 10% after strong financial results in the first half, which included record margins in North America. The new target compares with a previous forecast of between 5.5%-7.5%. The...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

BMW expresses caution after posting strong first-half results

Munich — BMW sold more cars than ever before in the first half of the year, posting profits of 7.6 billion euros (9.0 billion dollars), it announced on Tuesday, but predicted a second half overshadowed by supply problems. "The second half of the year could be more volatile for the...
Financial Reportsautomotiveworld.com

Stellantis: First half 2021 results

Stellantis reports record H1 Pro Forma(1) results with 11.4% margin, all segments profitable. Full-year guidance raised to ~10% adjusted operating income(2) margin. Pro Forma(1) Net revenues of €75.3 billion, up 46%. Pro Forma(1) Adjusted operating income(2) (“AOI”) of €8.6 billion, with 11.4% margin; record North America margin at 16.1%. Strong...
Financial ReportsWwd.com

Hermès Beats Estimates for First Half

PARIS — Luxury’s star just keeps rising. Hermès International is the latest player in the sector to release a stellar first-half performance this week on the back of pent-up demand for its products, outperforming analysts’ expectation on profits and margins. “We’d expected a rebound, a beautiful year, but I have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy