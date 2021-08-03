Cancel
Seniors can save on health care through ACA program

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all that’s happening in the world, AARP is concerned that some seniors may have missed an extension to the Affordable Care Act’s enrollment period, through the American Rescue Plan. Your health matters to AARP Pennsylvania, and as an AARP volunteer, I hope you will take advantage of this opportunity.

