Seniors can save on health care through ACA program

Hint Health, the leading provider of membership management, billing, and direct contracting infrastructure for direct care and membership-based providers, announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to standardize and automate data exchanges and billing between Hint Health’s HintOS member management platform and athenahealth’s electronic health records (EHR) solution. In partnering with athenahealth, the offering now enables streamlined enrollment, eligibility, billing, and payment workflows and eliminates the need for laborious double data entry across systems. The partnership will simultaneously reduce errors and create a single source of truth for membership and billing data across multiple teams.
