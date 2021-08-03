Cancel
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur Felon Guilty of Federal Firearms Violation

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Port Arthur man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today. Jesus Antonio Ceja, 30, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm today before U.S. District Judge Marcia...

