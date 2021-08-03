Cancel
La Joya, TX

RGV Agents Respond to Migrants in Distress

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents utilize assets, technology, and cooperate with partners to perform lifesaving efforts. Friday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents working in La Joya, Texas, encountered a 15-year-old Honduran national claiming his mother needed assistance coming out of the thick brush. With the assistance of a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, the mother was located deep in the brush. The helicopter guided agents to the woman who was unable to walk on her own. Agents learned the female had suffered a stroke in the past and was only able to get as far as she did into the United States with the assistance of her son. Due to the overgrown brush, agents utilized a stretcher to carry out the female to the river where she was transported by a Border Patrol marine unit to a boat dock in Mission, Texas. The woman was provided medical assistance by awaiting Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) on the boat dock.

