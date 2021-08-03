Yuma Agents Rescue Group, Find One Deceased

YUMA, Ariz. – Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responding to a 911 call early Sunday morning rescued three migrants in distress and found one deceased. At approximately 3 a.m., a woman called 911 and reported she was part of a group of four migrants who were lost in the desert and without food and water. Agents responded to an area four miles south of County 14th Street and Highway 195, based on grid coordinates that were provided, and encountered the female caller, an 18-year-old Mexican national. The woman stated that she left the three other members of her group behind.