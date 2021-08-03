Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

Yuma Agents Rescue Group, Find One Deceased

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YUMA, Ariz. – Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responding to a 911 call early Sunday morning rescued three migrants in distress and found one deceased. At approximately 3 a.m., a woman called 911 and reported she was part of a group of four migrants who were lost in the desert and without food and water. Agents responded to an area four miles south of County 14th Street and Highway 195, based on grid coordinates that were provided, and encountered the female caller, an 18-year-old Mexican national. The woman stated that she left the three other members of her group behind.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Smuggling#Border Security#Yuma Agents Rescue Group#Mexican#Rural Metro#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
Shore News Network

Tucson Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Five Years

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oscar Alberto Martinez, 27, of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Martinez previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. Martinez operated as a drug courier...
Nebraska StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Nebraska Fugitive Sentenced To Four Years In Prison

Ocala, Florida – Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced Howard D. Farley, Jr. (72, Weirsdale) to four years in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised released for passport fraud, aggravated identity theft, and operating as a pilot without a legitimate airman’s certificate. The court also ordered the forfeiture of an aircraft that was seized by the Department of Homeland Security at Farley’s home.
Columbia, SCPosted by
Shore News Network

Gang Member Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge

Columbia, South Carolina — Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced today that Raekwon Cortez Ford, 24, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Evidence presented to the court showed that, in late November 2019, several automobiles were...
Boston, MAPosted by
Shore News Network

Boston Man Charged with Heroin Distribution

BOSTON – A Boston man was arrested yesterday and charged with distribution of heroin. Anthony Howard, 34, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin. Following an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal, Howard was detained pending a probable cause and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 11, 2021.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Prisoner convicted of rape found dead in San Diego jail cell

SAN DIEGO, CA – On March 14, 2021, just before 11:00 a.m., deputies at the Vista Detention Facility immediately responded to assist an inmate, forty-three-year-old Louis Ahyule Gomez, when he was found unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff performed lifesaving measures until relieved by fire department personnel. Unfortunately, Gomez was pronounced deceased at the facility.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Postal Worker Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft

BOSTON – A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to stealing mail containing gift cards. Brian Thibodeau, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Dec. 13, 2021. Thibodeau was indicted on Feb. 10, 2021.
Savannah, GAPosted by
Shore News Network

Death by fentanyl overdose leads to indictment of two men on federal drug charges

SAVANNAH, GA: Two Bryan County men face up to life in prison after another man’s fatal fentanyl overdose. Javarus McKinney, a/k/a “Jody,” 32, of Richmond Hill, Ga., is charged with Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl Near a School, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. A co-defendant, Darien Cothern, 32, of Richmond Hill, also is charged with Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death. The primary charge carries a possible statutory penalty of up to life in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy