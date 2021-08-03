Illinois woman charged for photographing, interfering with Grizzly bear and cubs
Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that SAMANTHA R DEHRING, age 25 of Carol Stream, Illinois, was charged with one count of willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards and one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife. Dehring is expected to appear in front of Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming on August 26, 2021, for her arraignment.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
