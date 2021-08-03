Pasadena Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison for Shooting and Killing Victim During a Carjacking in South Baltimore
Maryland – U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett today sentenced Collin Davis, age 34, of Pasadena, Maryland, to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for the federal charge of carjacking resulting in death, related to Davis’ carjacking and murder in Baltimore of an individual who he knew and had attempted to carjack.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
