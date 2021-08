Montgomery, Alabama – On July 23, 2021, a notice of dismissal was filed indicating that SpectraCare Health Systems, Inc. (“SpectraCare”) agreed to pay $1 million dollars to resolve a federal qui tam lawsuit alleging that it violated the False Claims Act, announced Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. The Government’s multi-year investigation, which spawned from a whistleblower complaint, investigated whether SpectraCare knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Alabama Medicaid for Basic Living Skills services, and by failing to return overpayments to the Alabama Medicaid Agency, which constitutes a “reverse false claim” actionable under 3729(a)(1)(G) of the False Claims Act.